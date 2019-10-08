The Austell Business Association will have the 2nd annual Austell Scarecrow Stroll & Contest now through Oct. 31.
Participants can stroll through downtown Austell and vote for their favorite decorated scarecrow. Ballots are available in all participating businesses. Ballots can be turned in at the South Cobb Diner or Dough in the Box. One lucky person will be drawn to win an Austell basket.
