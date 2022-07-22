Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park will have the following programs in August.
Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. will be the Pigeon Hill Hike. Some of the toughest fighting of the Civil War occurred on a small spur just below the dual-peaks of Kennesaw. This Ranger-led hike will describe the futile Union assault and the Confederate defense of Pigeon Hill. Participants will meet at the Pigeon Hill parking area and go up the rocky slope. The hike is moderate, so participants should bring good shoes and plenty of water.
Aug. 7 at 11 a.m. will be the Assault Trail Hike. This Ranger-led guided hike will put participants in the footsteps of the Union soldiers, re-tracing their charge against the Confederate trenches at Cheatham Hill. The hike begins at the Activity Area 3 parking lot.
Aug. 13 and Aug. 28 at 11 a.m., noon, 2 and 3 p.m. will be Infantry Demonstrations. Participants can come out and see the living history volunteers and Rangers set up camp right next to the Visitor Center and live life for a day as Civil War infantryman. Rifle firings will occur at the specified times. The Rangers will also go over basic drill, school of the soldier, arms and accoutrements, food and disease.
Aug. 14 and Aug. 27 from 11 a.m., noon, 2 and 3 p.m. will be Artillery Demonstrations. Artillery was a vital component to the operations of both armies during the Atlanta Campaign and played a key role in several engagements during the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain. Participants can come and join the Rangers for some interaction.
For more information, contact Visitor Center at 770-427-4686, ext. 0 or visit www.nps.gov/kemo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.