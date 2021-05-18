Want to compete to be named 2021's Cobb Idol?
Cobb Idol, a fundraiser benefitting the nonprofit Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, is a live outdoor concert competition taking place on July 10 at the Life University Amphitheatre. It will have both a panel of judges and an audience vote. Singers will have live band accompaniment for their performance. Admission to the event is $10.
Participants, age 16-plus, can send in their video auditions to auditions@strandmarietta.org by June 1. Auditions are video submissions only.
Participants should prepare a song in one of the following genres: pop, rock, country, folk or R&B. Songs may be performed with an instrumental backing track or self-accompanied.
When submitting an audition video, participants should use the subject line Cobb Idol 2021 Audition along with their first and last name. In the body of the email, participants must include first and last name, phone and email address.
For more information, call 770-293-0080 or visit strandmarietta.org.
