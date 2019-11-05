The Cobb County Government and the Cobb County Branch NAACP will have A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King on Jan. 20.
Auditions for musicians, singers, dancers, rappers and spoken word will be held at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 S. Marietta Parkway in Marietta. The auditions will be held Nov. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m., Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon.
For more information, call 770-425-5757.
