The Cobb County Government and the Cobb branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will recognize the life and works of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 20.
Participants can help honor Dr. King in the annual celebration as event entertainment.
There are three remaining open call auditions. Dance, spoken word, vocal and musical performances are welcome, but they are limited to three minutes and should relate to Dr. King's message. Auditions will be held at Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, located inside the Cobb Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway in Marietta.
Dates are Saturday, Dec. 14 and Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon.
For more information, call 770-425-5757.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.