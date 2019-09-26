Kennesaw State University’s School of Music will host the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra on Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. at Morgan Concert Hall in the Dr. Bobbie Bailey & Family Performance Center on the Kennesaw campus.
In his penultimate season as music director of the ASO, Robert Spano leads the orchestra in the Preludes to Acts I and III of Wagner’s Lohengrin. Then, Malaysian virtuoso Tengku Irfan will perform Bartók’s Piano Concerto No. 2.
Tengku, 20, began piano lessons at seven and made his debut at 11, performing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto WoO4 and improvising his own cadenzas with Claus Peter Flor and the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra. He has performed as soloist with orchestras worldwide under Neeme Järvi, Kristjan Järvi, Robert Spano, Osmo Vänskä, George Stelluto and Jeffrey Milarsky.
Tengku’s previous performances include the Montreal la Virée classique Festival, with AXIOM, MDR Sinfonieorchester, Aspen Chamber Symphony, Juilliard, Singapore Symphony, Sao Paulo State Youth, Estonian National Symphony, Malaysian & Lexington Philharmonic, Peoria Symphony, Aspen Philharmonic and Minnesota orchestras. In conjunction with the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra’s 20th Season Anniversary, he was appointed as the MPO Youth Ambassador to cultivate appreciation in classical music among the new generation and inspire young musicians.
Closing the performance will be Brahms’ First Symphony.
The ASO will perform again at KSU on April 17 with Nicholas Carter, conductor, and Midori, violin.
For tickets, visit ticketing.kennesaw.edu.
