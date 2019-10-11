Live! At The Battery has announced the return of Atlanta's Largest Cocktail Party and Brunch Tailgate.
The 21-plus event will be Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. before the Georgia vs. Florida football game. Live! at The Battery Atlanta will be taking over The Battery Plaza at SunTrust Park for a brunch tailgate presented by Coors Light and Ketel One. The daylong event will feature more than 20 brunch vendors, Atlanta's largest Bloody Mary and mimosa bar, live music and a massive watch party in Sports & Social on the largest TV in the Southeast.
Tickets range from general admission to VIP featuring entry to the brunch tailgate, tasting tickets, live music, access to mimosa and Bloody Mary stations, a souvenir tasting cup, with VIP access to The Tavern including an exclusive brunch buffet and private bar. General admission tickets start at $30, VIP start at $40.
For tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2lIvb7Z.
