The Atlanta Record & CD Show will be Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Atlanta-Marietta, 2055 South Park Place in the Cumberland area.
A local institution for 30 years, the show is the largest of its kind in the Southeast with over 75 tables loaded with records, CDs, DVDs, posters, photos and other music memorabilia. Admission is $4.
For more information, call 770-463-2727 or email eponstage@charter.net.
