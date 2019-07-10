On June 21, nearly 4,000 people of all ages from across Atlanta participated in the seventh annual Atlanta Moon Ride presented by CapTech benefiting Bert’s Big Adventure, a local nonprofit organization. The festivities began at 7 p.m. in Piedmont Park, kicking off the fun-filled evening with live entertainment from Blair Crimmins and the Hookers, delicious food options from local food trucks and a high-spirited costume contest.
Attendees included The Bert Show members, Bert Weiss, Kristin Klingshirn, Davi Crimmins, Moe Mitchell and Cassie Young. At 11 p.m., attendees hit the streets for a moon-lit cruise through some of Atlanta's coolest neighborhoods.
This year’s Atlanta Moon Ride raised over $40,000 for the magical cause. One hundred percent of net proceeds from the night went directly to Bert’s Big Adventure, a nonprofit organization that takes children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families on an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World.
In order to qualify, children must be between 5 and 12, be diagnosed with a chronic or terminal illness and have never been to Walt Disney World. The family must prove financial need and live in the radio listening area of “The Bert Show.”
The complete application and nomination forms are now available. There is also an option to anonymously nominate families. All applications must be submitted by Sept. 10. The selection process is not based on votes, and only one nomination per child will be accepted. Families do not have to be nominated to apply. Families who are selected will be notified no later than Jan. 10.
For more information on how to nominate a child and/or family or apply for your own family, visit http://bit.ly/2x8BNhX.
