The Atlanta Lyric Theatre will have War Paint from Aug. 16-Sept. 1 at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 S. Marietta Parkway in Marietta.
Helena Rubinstein and Elizabeth Arden defined beauty standards for the first half of the 20th century. Innovators with humble roots, both were masters of self-invention who sacrificed everything to become the country's first major female entrepreneurs. They were also fierce competitors, whose 50-year tug-of-war would give birth to an industry. From Fifth Avenue society to the halls of Congress, their rivalry was relentless.
War Paint is presented through special arrangement with Samuel French.
For more information, visit atlantalyrictheatre.com.
