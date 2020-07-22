The Atlanta Lyric Theatre, 12 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, announced that it will postpone its 41st season until 2021.
The theatre will still produce all five shows, but will switch up the order and kick off the season with BEEHIVE: The 60's Musical from Feb 5-21.
All subscriptions have automatically shifted and all tickets purchased are valid for the new dates. Given the circumstances, the theatre has also extended their renewal deadline for subscribers, which is now Dec. 1.
Following BEEHIVE, the schedule for the 2021 season will be The Wizard of Oz from April 9-25, Matilda from June 4-20, The Drowsy Chaperone from Aug. 20 to Sept. 5 and The Addams Family from Oct. 29 to Nov. 14.
For more information, call 404-377-9948 or visit www.AtlantaLyric.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.