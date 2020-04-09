Some of Atlanta's leaders will have "We Are Reverent - A Meeting of Reflection and Prayer," a virtual meeting, on April 16 at noon.
Moderator Rodney Bullard, vice president of Community Affairs at Chick-fil-A Inc. and executive director of the Chick-fil-A Foundation, will be joined by panelists Peter Heintzelman, president and CEO of Cobb EMC; Dave Moody, president and CEO of C.D. Moody Construction; Mariela Romero, regional community empowerment director at Univision Communications; Randy Rizor, medical director at The Physicians’ Spine & Rehabilitation Specialists of GA.
The community is invited join to discuss what it means to be reverent in a time of crisis, to help others in need and to be a beacon of encouragement.
Register for the event at AtlantaBSA.org/WeAreReverent.
For more information, contact Alexis Richbourg Sr., development director at the Atlanta Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, at arichbourg@atlantabsa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.