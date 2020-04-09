Some of Atlanta's leaders will have "We Are Reverent - A Meeting of Reflection and Prayer," a virtual meeting, on April 16 at noon.

Moderator Rodney Bullard, vice president of Community Affairs at Chick-fil-A Inc. and executive director of the Chick-fil-A Foundation, will be joined by panelists Peter Heintzelman, president and CEO of Cobb EMC; Dave Moody, president and CEO of C.D. Moody Construction; Mariela Romero, regional community empowerment director at Univision Communications; Randy Rizor, medical director at The Physicians’ Spine & Rehabilitation Specialists of GA.

The community is invited join to discuss what it means to be reverent in a time of crisis, to help others in need and to be a beacon of encouragement.

Register for the event at AtlantaBSA.org/WeAreReverent.

For more information, contact Alexis Richbourg Sr., development director at the Atlanta Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, at arichbourg@atlantabsa.org.

