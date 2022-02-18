The Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area, will have the Atlanta Home Show from March 18-20.

The show will feature over 250 booths with several unique feature displays. Participants can find home improvement ideas, project inspiration and expert advice from industry professionals.

Hours are March 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., March 19 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and March 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit https://fallatlantahomeshow.com/.

