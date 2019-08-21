The Atlanta Franchise Show will be Sept. 6-7 at the Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE in the Cumberland area.
The show puts people face-to-face with franchises and businesses looking to grow in this market. There will be free seminars from industry professionals that will empower participants with the information one needs to know to own a business.
Tickets are normally $10 at the door. To get free admission to the show, courtesy of The Business Exchange, visit http://atla.thebizx.com/.
