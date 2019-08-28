The Atlanta Fashion Designers Fashion Show will be Sept. 14 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area.
The show promotes Atlanta Fashion Designers and designers from all around the world by giving them a platform to showcase to an audience. This year, the show - titled "Music N Fashion" - features several musical artists.
Participants can network with top business professionals, fashion influencers and Atlanta's top fashion bloggers.
Tickets are limited.
For more information, visit http://www.eventbrite.com/e/atlanta-fashion-designers-fashion-show-music-n-fashion-2019-tickets-59639499348, email info@atlantafashiondesigners.com or call 866-ATL-SHOW.
