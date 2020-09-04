A drive-thru food pantry event is scheduled for Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Stratton Library, 1100 Powder Springs Road SW in Marietta.
The Cobb County Public Library is staging the event in partnership with Atlanta Community Food Bank. One package of up to 20 pounds will be distributed per family on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The packages include produce and shelf-stable items.
A food pantry event is also scheduled for Stratton Library on Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. by Atlanta Community Food Bank. The non-profit provided food donations for events at Stratton Library in August.
Stratton Library Manager Patricia Ball leads the food pantry events and passed out flyers about them at nearby homes.
Long lines backing into Powder Springs Road formed during the past events. Cobb Sheriff’s Office provided traffic control support at the library entrance.
For more information, call 770-528-2522.
