A food distribution event is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of Stratton Library, 1100 Powder Springs Road SW in Marietta.
Cobb County Public Library is staging the free drive-through food pantry event in partnership with Atlanta Community Food Bank. One package of up to 20 pounds will be distributed per family on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The donated packages include produce and shelf-stable items.
The Atlanta Community Food Bank also scheduled a food pantry event for the library on Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. The non-profit provided food donations in recent weeks at Stratton Library.
For more information, call 770-528-2522.
