Atlanta Community Food Bank recently awarded over 90 individual grants of $5,000 each to food pantries across 21 metro Atlanta and north Georgia counties.
Totaling $455,000, these grants will allow community-based food pantries to buy critical equipment such as refrigerators and freezers, cars and pallet jacks, shelving, and other items to support food storage and distribution. The grants come at a particularly important time as the Food Bank and its network of partner food pantries continue to see an elevated need for food assistance.
Nearly 1 in 8 Georgians and 1 in 7 children is estimated to be food insecure in the Food Bank’s service area. On the heels of the pandemic, inflation, rising rents and other cost of living increases all continue to present challenges to families and individuals already struggling to put enough food on their tables.
The food pantry grantees include faith-based organizations, community food pantries, shelters for those experiencing homelessness, veteran support organizations, mobile food pantries and community kitchens.
Local food pantry partners that received the $5,000 equipment grants are: Sweetwater Mission LLC, Reflections of Trinity Inc., MUST Ministries, Lakeview Seventh Day Adventist Church, Life Learning Community Center, Family Life Restoration Center Inc., Cobb Vineyard Church Inc., Noonday Baptist Association Inc., Providence Community Baptist Church, Center Helping Obesity in Children End Successfully Inc. and Acworth United Methodist Church.
