The Atlanta Braves will celebrate the men and women who serve or have served in the nation’s military in honor of Veterans Day on Wednesday.
As a part of their Veterans Day celebration, the Braves will deploy their Los Bravos food truck to the Atlanta VA Medical Center from 11 a.m. to noon. In partnership with Braves concessionaire, Delaware North, the Braves will prepare 300 plus meals for distribution to patients and staff at the medical center.
The Braves will also recognize veterans through a series of video tributes across their social channels. The videos will feature Braves front office employee Tyler Holley, A-List member Carolyn Emery and Richard Sneed, chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Sneed will discuss the impact Native Americans have made in the Armed Forces.
The Braves will also host a virtual panel of front office veterans with an audience of veterans from across the Warrior Alliance network. The discussion will be moderated by Olivia Garrison from The Warrior Alliance and take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Panelists include Ron Rodriguez, event operations; Tyler Holley, community affairs; and Louis Jackman, security.
The Braves will also offer the men and women who serve the country a special discount on Truist Park stadium tours. Veterans can book discounted tickets for $11 per tour starting Wednesday through Dec. 23 at www.Braves.com/Tours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.