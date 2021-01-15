The Atlanta Braves will honor the legacy and impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday through a day of service and remembrance.
On Monday, from 1 to 4 p.m., the Atlanta Braves and the Atlanta Braves Foundation will deploy their Cobb Community Food Fleet in partnership with Noonday Association and black-owned business, Atlanta Influences Everything, to distribute fresh produce to families in need at KIPP Woodson Park Academy and the surrounding community. The Academy is the Braves’ 2019 Hank Aaron All-Star school.
Throughout the pandemic, the Braves, Cobb Community Food Fleet and Atlanta Influences Everything have worked together to combat the effects of COVID-19 and food insecurity in metro-Atlanta. The program has provided nearly 2.6 million pounds of fresh produce to Latino and African-American communities, with more than 1.4 million meals served since June 2020.
The Braves also awarded a $25,000 grant to the Martin Luther King Jr. Center to support their Camp Now Leadership Academy, which helps prepare young people between ages 13-18 become global leaders and change agents by learning the six principles of nonviolent, social change based on Dr. King’s philosophy. The grant will help expand the Academy’s reach and support students to complete coding programs and business development courses.
For more information, visit www.braves.com/give.
