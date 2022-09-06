The Atlanta Braves will host their sixth annual Los Bravos Night, presented by Georgia Power, on Sept. 16 when the team welcomes the Philadelphia Phillies to Truist Park.
The celebration will highlight the impact of the Hispanic and Latino community in Braves Country and beyond.
A special Los Bravos Night ticket package, available at www.braves.com/losbravos, will include a game ticket and a one-of-a-kind bobblehead of Ronald Acuña Jr.’s iconic Grand Slam during the 2018 National League Division Series, with the Spanish broadcast call.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a pregame Latin music performance on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage. Latin American flags will be displayed in The Battery Atlanta, and Latin Braves players and coaches will be recognized on the field pregame, each wearing a flag representing their heritage. The lineups will be announced in Spanish.
The Braves Clubhouse Store will release new Los Bravos merchandise, including caps, t-shirts, outerwear and in-game mobile ordering items available exclusively on Los Bravos Night. The Braves are also collaborating with local Atlanta Latina designer Lisette Correa on a limited-edition Arrrtaddict retail collection to be launched later this year.
The team will wear their red Los Bravos jerseys on Sept. 16, which will then be auctioned off by the Atlanta Braves Foundation. The ‘Jerseys Off Our Backs’ online charity auction will run Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 at www.braves.com/jerseyauction. Proceeds will benefit Ser Familia and the Latin American Association.
The night will conclude with a Los Bravos themed Friday Night Fireworks presented by the Georgia Lottery. Fans can vote to select the “Jugador del Juego presentado por Truist” (Player of the Game presented by Truist) through a social media poll posted on the Braves and Los Bravos Twitter and Instagram accounts, @Braves and @LosBravos.
A Hispanic Heritage Month edition of Alumni Sunday presented by Hyundai will take place pregame on Sept. 18 in The Battery Atlanta with Rico Carty, Rafael Furcal and Félix Millán. The Braves will also launch the 2022 Los Bravos Spotify playlist presented by el Jimador.
The Braves are partnering with the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to host the fifth annual 50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia event, presented by Truist, on Sept. 26 at Truist Park. The event will honor the achievements of individuals from different categories within government, media, entertainment, sports, nonprofits and business. The honorees will be recognized in the stands at Truist Park on Los Bravos Night as leaders in the community.
For more information, visit www.braves.com/LosBravos.
