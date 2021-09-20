On Sept. 14, the Atlanta Braves and the Atlanta Braves Foundation presented a $50,000 check to Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation in a pregame ceremony at Truist Park.
Several members of the CVMF leadership were there to accept the donation, including CVMF president Donna Rowe, vice president Shelley O'Malley, board member Maj. Gen. Curtis Williams and Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell.
The mission of the nonprofit organization is to design, build and maintain a memorial to honor the U.S. Armed Forces and their families.
The Braves partnership will further this goal, as well as honor and support U.S. military veterans, educate and unify the community, and inspire lives of service for many generations to come.
“We are proud to partner with the Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation to aid the construction of a lasting memorial to thank and honor our Armed Forces,” said Danielle Bedasse, executive director of the Atlanta Braves Foundation and director of Community Affairs for the Atlanta Braves. “This partnership showcases the Braves’ continued support of veterans and their selfless service to our community and beyond.”
The donation from the Atlanta Braves Foundation will be used to fund the construction of a world-class memorial for veterans that will be located at 502 Fairground Street SE in Marietta.
For more information, visit www.CobbVeteransMemorial.com.
