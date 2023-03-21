The Atlanta Braves are taking the Truist Park experience on the road with the Braves Country Road Trip this spring and summer.
The Braves Country Road Trip will travel through Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina from March to July. The Braves will start the trip on March 25 with a visit to the Food Truck Frenzy at the Cherry Blossom Festival in Macon.
Each stop will feature a “Pose at the Plate” experience where fans can step into a replica of Truist Park and pose for their own customizable baseball card. Fans will receive a printout of their baseball card as well as a digital copy to share with family and friends.
Road Trip stops include:
March 25 at the Food Truck Frenzy at the International Cherry Blossom Festival in Macon.
March 26 at the Georgia Food + Wine Festival at Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta.
April 4 at The Plaza Green at The Battery Atlanta in the Cumberland area.
April 22 at the Vidalia Onion Festival in Vidalia.
May 20 at the Thunder Over Evans at Evans Towne Center in Evans.
May 27-28 at the Circle K Speed Street at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, North Carolina.
June 9 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in Greer, South Carolina.
July 2-3 at the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix at Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.
July 4 at the Fun on the Fourth in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
July 9 at the Quaker State 400 available at Walmart NASCAR Cup Series Race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton.
Fans can also enter to win two premium Delta Sky360 Club tickets and two batting practice experiences for a 2023 regular season game. Fans who sign up to receive Braves communications will receive a special ticket offer for 20% off a regular season game of choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.