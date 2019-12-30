Celebrate back-to-back National League East Champion Atlanta Braves when Chop Fest returns to SunTrust Park and The Battery Atlanta on Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Chop Fest 2020 features player autograph sessions, player photo opportunities, Q&A panel discussions with players and coaches, baseball clinics, on-field activities, photos with the 2019 NL East Pennant, family attractions and games, interactive exhibits, merchandise/memorabilia and live entertainment.
Admission to Chop Fest is free. Select attractions, including player autographs require an additional fee. Autograph sessions will be pre-sold online. All sales benefit the Atlanta Braves Foundation.
Parking is free for up to four hours in approved The Battery Atlanta parking decks.
Participants can also download the MLB At Bat app for a listing of player appearances. The apparance schedule will be released at 9 a.m.
Event guides will be available at various locations in The Battery as well as inside SunTrust Park at Guest Services 111.
For more information, visit batteryatl.com or https://www.mlb.com/braves/fans/chop-fest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.