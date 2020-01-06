The Atlanta 400 Baseball Fan Club will host its 54th annual Gameboree winter banquet and fundraiser on Jan. 25 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Atlanta Marriott Northeast at Century Center, 2000 Century Boulevard NE in Atlanta.
There will be a gala reception, silent auction and a raffle of Braves memorabilia at 5 p.m. and the awards dinner and program at 6:30 p.m.
Cost is $75 for 400 Fan Club members, $80 general public. A table for 10 is $700. The ticket purchase deadline is Jan. 21. Parking is free.
The Atlanta 400 Baseball Fan Club is a non-profit organization that supports baseball at all levels in the community.
For more information or reservations, call 770-416-4539 or visit www.atl400.org.
