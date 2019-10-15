The Atlanta Balalaika Society will have its 38th annual fall concert on Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Marietta Performing Arts Center, 1171 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta.
The event, titled "An Evening of Music, Dance & Song from Slavic Lands," will feature Viktoria Prosina and Serhiy Tsyganok, dancers with the Barynya Ensemble of New York City; Angelina Galashenkova-Reed playing a domra and David C. Cooper playing a balalaika; and the Atlanta Balalaika Society Orchestra.
Tickets are $22 adults, $20 seniors/students and $7 for children ages 12 and under.
For more information, call 404-292-7176.
