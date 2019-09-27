The Cobb Library Foundation will have Booked for Lunch with Karen White on Nov. 2 at the Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta.
White is an Atlanta author of over 20 books and 12 New York Times bestsellers.
The event will promote the launch of White's first-ever holiday novel, The Christmas Spirits on Tradd Street. The book, which goes on sale on Oct. 22, is the latest installment in her Tradd Street series and alternates between Revolutionary-era and present-day Charleston.
White, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, was inspired by the discovery that she had several ancestors in the Carolinas, including Charleston, who fought during the Revolution. She has almost two million books in print in 15 different languages.
For tickets, visit https://cobblibraryfoundation.org/booked-for-lunch-with-karen-white/.
