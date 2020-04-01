"Bilow," a book by author Paul Mitchell, has been released in paperback by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. The book offers a tale of the Old West frontier.
As a young child, Mitchell would watch Old Western films and television shows with his family, which is what initially inspired him to write this story.
Mitchell is a native of Washington, D.C. Outside of writing his first book, "Bilow," he is also a poet and a songwriter. He has published several of these writings over the past five years. Mitchell is the youngest of three siblings and shares a close bond with each of them, along with the rest of his family and friends. In his spare time, the author enjoys watching football and basketball, listening to music and writing.
He currently lives in Atlanta, where he continues to work on his writing projects.
