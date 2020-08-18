The Atlanta Area Council, Boy Scouts of America will host We Are Kind – A Meeting of Inspiring Compassion At All Times on Friday at noon.
This virtual meeting will be hosted by Doug Hooker, executive director at the Atlanta Regional Commission. He will be joined by eight panelists that
are leaders in Atlanta’s non-profit and business world.
The panelists are Frank Fernandez, CEO - Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta; David Jernigan, president and CEO - Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta; Lauren Koontz, CEO and president - YMCA of Metro Atlanta; Milton Little, president and CEO - United Way of Greater Atlanta; Ken Neighbors, partner - McGuireWoods LLP; Keith Parker, president and CEO - Goodwill of North Georgia; Tracy Techau, Scout Executive/CEO - Atlanta Area Council, Boy Scouts of America; and DePriest Waddy, CEO - Families First.
We Are Kind is part of the Scout Law Series presented by the Atlanta Area Council, Boy Scouts of America. The purpose of the Scout Law Virtual Gathering Series is to bring everyone together for a time of positive reflection and togetherness.
To attend the event, register at https://www.atlantabsa.org/WeAreKind.
