As part of a continued effort to advocate on behalf of Atlanta’s youth the Atlanta Area Council, Boy Scouts of America held its eighth annual Youth Protection Seminar for Youth Serving Organizations on Oct. 8 at the Atlanta Area Council Volunteer Service Center.
Vic Reynolds, executive director of Georgia Bureau Investigation, serves as the Atlanta Area Council’s Youth Protection chair. Elizabeth Bigham, special agent for Georgia Bureau Investigation, and Tracie Doe, Cobb County School District assistant superintendent of Teaching and Learning Support and Specialized Services, serve as event chairs. Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, author Tommy Black, Chief Justice Harold Melton, BARK and others provided support to bring together youth serving organizations in Georgia in a unified mission towards an abuse-free community for children.
Dozens of organizations and State of Georgia Departments participated including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, YMCA of Metro Atlanta, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Cobb, Fulton and Walton County Schools, Gwinnett County, GBI, Department of Juvenile Justice, Center for Child Advocacy, Jackson County Department of Families and Children, Youth Villages, CHRIS 180, Harbor House, CHOA, WellStar Medical Group, County District Attorney’s Office, City of Refuge, Police Departments – Atlanta, Cobb, City of South Fulton, Roswell, Kennesaw, Marietta, and more. Session topics included Peer Support and Mental Health; the Relationship Between Trauma and Suicide; the Effects of Chronic Stress; Online Exploitation; and Healthy Sexual Development in Children among others.
The seminar featured breakout presentations from leading experts and a keynote presentation by Dr. Tommy Black, a clinical supervisor, co-owner and Licensed Professional Counselor at Darsey, Black and Associates since 1998. He served as a member of the Georgia Composite Board for Professional Counselors, Social Workers, and Marriage & Family Therapists for nine years.
Seven of those years, he was a member of the Cognizant (Complaint) Committee. During his time on the Composite Board, Dr. Black worked diligently to update the rules related to Professional Counselors to ensure the quality of services provided to the citizens of Georgia.
The intent of the Youth Protection Seminar is to engage Georgia’s youth serving agencies and professionals in discussion and sharing of best practices to build safer communities for all. Anyone who serves youth or leads those who serve youth such as youth serving professionals, school counselors and social workers, school administrators, school resource officers, attorneys, doctors, nurses, charter organization representatives, religious organization leaders and coaches can learn how to help the youth in the community.
For more information and to register for the 2022 Youth Protection Seminar, visit AtlantaBSA.org/YPSeminar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.