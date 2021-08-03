Lainie Ewers, an aspiring opera vocalist, is the winner of Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s 2021 Virtual to Center Stage statewide talent competition.
As part of her prize, she earned the opportunity to sing with the orchestra during its upcoming 71st concert season. She is scheduled to perform as a featured soloist during the GSO’s Holiday Pops concert on Dec. 4.
Ewers, 20, of Gainesville, earned a spot as one of the competition’s five finalists following several rounds of public voting on social media and was named the winner by a panel of five local performing arts celebrities. The competition was open to amateur through professional dancers, musicians and vocalists, ages eight and above, in any musical style.
The violin duo of Jeanette Christy and Ellie Fish, residents of Marietta and Kennesaw, respectively, was named runner up and the community pick for most watched video among the finalists. Kai Boney of Acworth, a composer, pianist and vocalist, was awarded the community pick for most likes on social media. The finalists’ winning videos may be viewed on the GSO’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
For more information, visit georgiasymphony.org/events.
