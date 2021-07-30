The Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have Ask the Tax Pros on Aug. 17 from 10:30 to noon.
The event, presented Rufus Hunley and Brian Byars of Advanced Retirement Planning along with David Trippe, JD of Estates & Elder Law Services, is a basic overview of the tax rules as they apply today and to come. Participants will hear common misconceptions about taxes in retirement, possible tools and strategies available to help develop a retirement tax strategy, how to become tax free while in retirement; and how rising taxes may affect one's retirement cash flow.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.