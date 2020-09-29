Kennesaw State University College of the Arts Department of Theatre and Performance Studies will present L.M. Feldman’s “Grace, or the Art of Climbing” through Oct. 4.
All performances will be streamed live for free through ArtsKSUVirtual.com. A simple registration is all that is required to watch online.
Faced with a painful chapter in her life and fighting depression, Emm enters the world of competitive rock-climbing. Her quest through physical training and personal relationships charts the journey of a young woman suspended between love and loss, strength and fear, and the ardor and grace of being human.
Director Emily Kitchens kept the actors safe through climbing training, and KSU’s Department of Sports and Recreation stepped in to help prepare the actors for their vertical ascents. The staff members even opened the gym after hours several times so that the actors had plenty of practice on the 15-foot bouldering wall and 47-foot climbing tower.
Besides the physical obstacles of climbing, TPS had another huge challenge: how to stage a play safely in a pandemic.
Many rehearsals were held on Zoom, and not only is there an understudy for the main character, but there is an entire understudy cast, ready to take the stage if fellow actors fall ill. Everyone wears masks and blocking, or planning where actors stand physically on stage, took social distancing into account.
Every turn, actors were washing their hands and wiping things down. Only a few actors were allowed on stage at a time.
TPS will be offering talkbacks after each performance, including Q&As with the cast, design team and playwright. Additional talkbacks will focus on depression awareness, led by KSU’s Counseling and Psychological Services, and rock-climbing culture, led by KSU’s Department of Sports and Recreation.
To see the full schedule and register, visit https://arts.kennesaw.edu/concerts-and-events/theatre.php.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.