The College of the Arts at Kennesaw State University announced that all Fall 2020 concerts, performances and exhibitions will be available online for free through ArtsKSU Virtual.
A simple sign-on is all that is required to begin streaming music, dance and theatre performances.
The success of the recent virtual Summer Arts Intensives, which included workshops and master classes, has inspired Ivan Pulinkala, dean of the College of the Arts, to strongly consider adding ArtsKSU Virtual as a permanent addition to the College of Arts Presnting Season.
Future plans for virtual programming include not only master classes and workshops, but also P-12 arts educational programming to help fill the void of limited access to arts programming.
Metro Atlanta P-12 visual arts educators recently contributed to the Zuckerman Museum of Art’s “Infectious Creativity” exhibition. A part of the School of Art and Design, the Zuckerman Museum of Art’s exhibition in the Fine Arts Gallery is available as a virtual tour.
The exhibition, a snapshot of a moment in time, features diverse works created during quarantine and offers a glimpse of the creative processes of front-line educators.
Both faculty and students are slated to perform in the School of Music’s new Fresh Air Fridays, featuring live music at the Gazebo on the Kennesaw campus on Fridays from Sept. 11 to Oct. 30 from 12:30 to 1 p.m.
ArtsKSU Virtual will also be the new platform for KSU’s “Threshold,” the Department of Dance’s first Dance-for-Camera Festival, scheduled for Nov. 12-15. This evening of original works celebrates the diverse artistic voices of the KSU Dance community and features the award-winning KSU Dance Company. Following each screening, audience members are invited to participate in a live conversation with the dance makers.
Theatre makers in the Department of Theatre and Performance Studies will take audience members on an adventure with the ArtsKSU Virtual presentation of “Grace, or the Art of Climbing.” Scheduled for Sept. 29-Oct. 4, this play about rock-climbing centers around a young woman’s quest through the rugged and humorous terrain of physical training and personal relationships, suspended between love and loss, strength and fear, and the ardor and grace of being human.
For more information, visit arts.kennesaw.edu.
