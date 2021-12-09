ArtsBridge Foundation resumes K-12 field trips for first time since March 2020

ArtsBridge Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Dobbs, right, greets high
About 600 Georgia K-12 students attended a special performance of The Atlanta Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Dec. 8 as part of the first ArtsBridge Foundation field trip held since early 2020.
About 600 Georgia K-12 students attended a special performance of The Atlanta Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Dec. 8 as part of the first ArtsBridge Foundation field trip held since early 2020.
Hundreds of K-12 students arrived at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area, on Dec. 8 for a school field trip - perhaps their first outing since early 2020 - to experience "The Nutcracker," presented by the Atlanta Ballet.
The field trips were organized and hosted by ArtsBridge Foundation, which provides quality arts education and community programs that engage, motivate, inspire and elevate the next generation of artists and arts supporters. ArtsBridge provides arts education opportunities to K-12 students through programs at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, including field trips, professional development, family programs and the annual Shuler Awards.
Since 2007, ArtsBridge has served more than 410,000 students and educators from 67 Georgia counties, plus students from five bordering states. ArtsBridge Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
