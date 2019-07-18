The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) this month awarded a pair of grants to ArtsBridge Foundation as part of the GCA’s Partner, Project and Arts Education grant allocation for fiscal year 2020.
This year, 135 organizations throughout Georgia collectively received more than $1 million in funding for operating support (Partner Grant), arts projects (Project Grant) or an Arts Education Program Grant.
“With thanks to GCA, we will use this year’s $5,000 Arts Education Program Grant for the ArtsBridge Foundation Music Theatre Intensive and our $8,000 Partner Grant for general program expenses,” said Jennifer Dobbs, executive director of ArtsBridge Foundation. “Every dollar counts as our ArtsBridge Foundation team seeks to engage K-12 students in every county across Georgia.”
Funds awarded by Georgia Council for the Arts include appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.
“The grants awarded by Georgia Council for the Arts represent critical partnerships between the arts organizations and artists in communities throughout the state to advance access to and the impact of arts programs in communities throughout Georgia,” said Karen Paty, GCA executive director. “The commitment to community and the execution of high quality arts programs demonstrated by all of our grant applicants overwhelms our peer review panels each year.
“While we are not able to fund each applicant, it is evident that organizations across the state are offering exceptional arts programs in support of education, community development and economic development,” Paty said. “The staff and board of GCA celebrate that work in all 159 counties, whether or not we are financially able to support it.”
Georgia Council for the Arts uses Peer Review Panels to adjudicate applications following National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) precedent. Panelists are GCA Council members and fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed or are citizens with a record of arts activities, experience and knowledge. Grant recipients include theaters, dance companies, museums, cities, colleges and multi-discipline arts entities. A complete list of fiscal year 2020 grantees may be found at https://www.georgia.org/sites/default/files/2019-07/fy20_grant_awardees.pdf.
