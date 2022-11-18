ArtsBridge Foundation announced the statewide list of high schools that will participate in the 15th Annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards for the 2022-23 school year.
The Shuler Awards or The Shulers — named for the Marietta-born stage and screen star Shuler Hensley — will be celebrated on April 20 and broadcast live from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. The evening includes fun purple-carpet arrivals, live performances by nominees and awards presented in 18 different categories. Scholarship recipients will also be announced.
Registration Day for this year’s competition opened in August and yielded the list of participating schools from 22 Georgia counties. Fulton County leads the entries with 10 competing schools, with Gwinnett entering six schools and Cobb and Forsyth counties each with four schools.
As of Oct. 26, the Cobb County's schools include Alan C. Pope High School in Marietta, Allatoona High School in Acworth, Kennesaw Mountain High School in Kennesaw and Whitefield Academy in Mableton.
Since 2009, the Shuler Awards program has engaged over 60,000 students from 142 schools and 38 counties/school systems. Registrations for 50 schools were completed in a record 10 minutes for the 2022-23 season, with two schools also securing competition berths from past COVID-related changes.
In the months ahead, the 70 volunteer adjudicators will fan out across Georgia to attend live performances by hopeful high school theatre students and departments that will be judged in 17 categories with nominees announced in March. The April 20 Shuler Awards event replicates the national Tony Awards ceremony and is broadcast live and statewide via Georgia Public Broadcasting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.