In a special online presentation, ArtsBridge Foundation announced on March 24 the nominees for the 14th Annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards for the 2021-22 school year.
Following one year as an “all virtual” statewide competition, The Shuler Awards – named for the Marietta-born stage and screen star Shuler Hensley – will this year return to a traditional live performance and awards celebration event on April 21, marking the 14th straight year of competition and the first since May 2019 back on the stage of the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.
The awards ceremony will also air live on statewide television via Georgia Public Broadcasting with additional rebroadcasts later in April.
Shulers winners and nominees are recognized as the best of the state’s high school musical theatre students and schools. Locals on the nominee list include:
In the Choreography category, receiving an Honorable Mention, was Dayna Strickland, Taylor Mills, Reyna Porter and John Brandon of Wheeler High School for "Footloose."
In the Orchestra category, among the nominees, were Jim Palmer of Allatoona High School for "Cinderella" and Angela Baddock of North Cobb High School for "Mary Poppins."
In the Best Performance By A Leading Actress category, among the nominees, were Gracie Price of Whitefield Academy for "Guys and Dolls."
In the Best Performance By A Leading Actor, receiving an Honorable Mention, were Diego Turner-Figueredo of Kennesaw Mountain High School for "Children of Eden" and Wyatt Bonner of Whitefield Academy for "Guys and Dolls."
In the Best Featured Performer category, receiving an Honorable Mention, was Will Overstreet of Whitefield Academy for "Guys and Dolls."
In the Technical Execution category, among the nominees, was Tracy Kemp, Ari Graham and Floreena Dorzema of Allatoona High School for "Cinderella."
Gracie Price of Whitefield Academy was also announced as having received the Alliance Theatre Summer Intensive Scholarship.
