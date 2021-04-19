In a special online presentation, ArtsBridge Foundation announced the nominees for the 13th Annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards, with winners to be unveiled in a virtual awards event on May 20.
A video of the announcement, as well as the future winner announcements, may be found at ArtsBridgeGA.org/2021-shuler-award-nominations.
Presented as the Shuler Hensley Awards — also known as “The Shuler Awards” or “Shulers and named for the Marietta-born star of the stage and screen — recipients are recognized as the best of the state’s high school musical theatre students and schools. The complete nominees list is available online in the Shuler Awards section of ArtsBridgeGA.org starting April 20.
Fashioned after Broadway’s Tony Awards, this year’s Shuler Award nominees in 15 categories span 17 public and private schools from across the Peach State. In 2020-2021, two high schools tied for the most nominations with 11 each: Greenbrier High School of Evans and Ringgold High School of Ringgold for their productions of “Carousel” and “Anastasia,” respectively.
A pair of schools are also tied for the second-most nominations with seven each: Duluth High School for “Sister Act Jr.” and Glynn Academy of Brunswick for “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” Denmark High School of Alpharetta earned six nominations for their production of “The Theory of Relativity.” Of the 11 counties with nominees this year, Gwinnett County has the most nominated schools with four finalists racking up a combined 14 nominations.
The Shuler Award leading actress and actor winners will represent Georgia for the National High School Musical Theatre Awards program named The Jimmy Awards and participate in this year’s virtual awards show on July 15, with merit scholarships and professional opportunities up for grabs.
There were 20 Shuler Award candidate productions evaluated by adjudicators from a pool of 50 volunteers who are Georgia-based arts professionals. The accounting firm Bennett Thrasher LLP tabulated the results from adjudication forms completed and submitted through early April.
