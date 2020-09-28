The ArtsBridge Foundation recently announced the path forward and key dates for the re-imagined 13th Annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards.
As announced during late summer, the Shuler Awards will take place in spring 2021, marking the 13th straight year of competition. The Registration Day to determine the remaining 67 of 75 competing Georgia high schools is now set for Nov. 2, with a special Shuler Pre-Registration Town Hall-style Zoom call set for Oct. 5, providing a free, virtual tutorial for all schools planning to apply for this year’s competition.
Due to COVID-19 preventing eight schools, including Mount Paran Christian School in Kennesaw, from completing the Shuler competition in spring 2020, these schools received an automatic berth for the 2021 competition should they choose to compete.
The competition, named for the Marietta-born stage and screen star Shuler Hensley, will take place in an updated format tailored for 2020-2021 school year. The date of the 2021 awards event will be determined and announced early next year. For the safety of the event’s volunteer judges, all adjudication for the 2020-2021 competition will take place online.
Once the adjudication process begins during November, the all-virtual format will include a mix of traditional and new-for-2021 timing. More updates will be shared on the Oct. 5 virtual Pre-Registration Town Hall. To register for the Town Hall, visit https://forms.gle/Bb7HWzK5EiNW4KyL7. Other updates will be available via ArtsBridgeGA.org/programs/shuler-awards.
Since 2009, the Shuler Awards engaged over 60,000 students from 142 schools and 38 counties/school systems. The 2020 competition’s registration day broke records with 75 schools from 26 counties enrolling in the program online, filling the application pool in less than 20 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.