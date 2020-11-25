The ArtsBridge Foundation announced the 24 Georgia high schools chosen to compete in the 13th Annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards.
Presented as the Shuler Hensley Awards and known as “The Shuler Awards” or “Shulers,” organizers named the competition for the Marietta-born star of the stage and screen who is host of the awards event. Prior to spring 2020, the event was held in the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre and last year’s awards presentation took place virtually on May 14 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pivoting to keep the 2021 competition on track, ArtsBridge Foundation also re-imagined the 2020-21 competition, pushing back registration for the contest – typically held in August – to Nov. 2, to accommodate each school’s unique navigation of the pandemic.
Winners and finalists are recognized as the best of the state’s high school musical theater students and schools of the 2020-21 academic year, with two winners — best actress and actor — progressing to represent Georgia in a virtual national competition next July. The 2021 Shuler Awards performance and live broadcast on Georgia Public Broadcasting is scheduled to take place May 20.
The selected 24 public and private schools span 12 counties across Georgia. Gwinnett County has the most entrants with five, while Forsyth and Hall counties each have three entrants. Catoosa, DeKalb, Fulton and Gordon counties each have two entrants, with single entrant schools from Chatham, Cherokee, Columbia, Glynn and Rockdale counties.
“While this year's Shuler Awards competition has about one-third of our usual 75 schools - with 24 confirmed as of Nov. 20, and we are not surprised many schools could not enter given the many challenges faced for the 2020-21 school year, we are encouraged by the enthusiastic response of this year's competing high schools,” said Jennifer Dobbs, executive director for ArtsBridge Foundation.
Since 2009, the Shuler Awards engaged over 60,000 students from 142 schools and 38 counties/school systems. This year’s registration process was amended to provide flexibility for schools to complete the competitive application process.
Fashioned after Broadway’s Tony Awards, this year’s Shuler Award high schools and their students will compete in 15 categories. The main objectives of the program are to increase awareness, advocacy and support for Georgia’s arts education programs, to develop and foster growing talent by providing learning and performance opportunities, and to cultivate/nurture productive relationships among Georgia’s promising thespians and educators.
Shuler Award candidate productions will be evaluated by a group of 50 volunteers who are Georgia-based arts professionals. The accounting firm Bennett Thrasher will tabulate the results for the 2021 Shuler Hensley Awards nominees.
For more information, visit http://artsbridgega.org/programs/shuler-awards/.
