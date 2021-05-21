In a special broadcast with partner Georgia Public Broadcasting, the Cumberland-based ArtsBridge Foundation announced the winners of the 13th Annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards during “Shuler Awards 2021,” a special pre-recorded co-production that aired statewide.
The Shuler Hensley Awards are named for the Marietta-born star of the stage and screen. Winners and nominees were recognized as the best of the state’s high school musical theatre students and schools.
The complete broadcast of Shuler Award winner presentations and scholarship announcements is available online via GPB.org/events/television/2021/05/20/2021-shuler-awards.
Fashioned after Broadway’s Tony Awards, this year’s award winners span seven public and private schools from six counties across the state from a pool of 17 nominees from 20 competing schools. The winners are:
- Overall Production went to Ringgold High School in Ringgold for “Anastasia.”
- Direction and Music Direction both went to Jané Ellis of Ringgold High for “Anastasia.”
- Orchestra went to Tim Hinck of Heritage High School in Ringgold for “Into the Woods.”
- Best Performance by a Leading Actress went to Isabella Chaney of Greenbrier High School in Evans for “Carousel.”
- Best Performance by a Leading Actor went to Ari Mikels of Lakeview High School in Atlanta for “Urinetown.”
- Best Performance by a Supporting Actress went to Kaylan Gaines of Gordon Central High School in Calhoun for “Little Women.”
- Best Performance by a Supporting Actor and Scenic Design both went to Cody Ogle of Ringgold High for “Anastasia.”
- Best Performance by a Featured Performer went to Catherine Hughes of Gordon Central High for “Little Women.”
- Choreography went to Jade Lambert-Smith and Briana Bunkley of Tri-Cities High School in East Point for “Fela!”
- Ensemble went to Ringgold High for “Anastasia.”
- Costume Design went to Sarah Grace Fries of Ringgold High for “Anastasia.”
- Showstopper went to Duluth High School in Duluth for “Sister Act Jr.”
- Show-Must-Go-On Spotlight Award went to Tri-Cities High for “Fela!”
As the leading actress and actor, respectively, Chaney and Mikels will represent Georgia in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards program named The Jimmy Awards and participate in this year’s virtual awards show on July 15, with merit scholarships and professional opportunities up for grabs.
The broadcast also included the names of students chosen to receive theater - and performing arts-related monetary or in-kind scholarships. ArtsBridge Foundation and its partners presented over $18,000 in scholarships, with the individual scholarships ranging from $500 to $5,000 each. Winners were chosen from a competitive pool of applicants.
For more information, visit ArtsBridgeGA.org.
