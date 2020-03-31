The ArtsBridge Foundation announced the 12th Annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards competition remains in progress.
The final stages of score tabulation are underway and finalists from participating schools – as well as scholarship winners – will be announced online on April 3, with winners to be announced and celebrated with an online presentation in early May. Additional details about both announcement dates and online formats/timing will be announced later this month via ArtsBridgeGA.org and social media channels @ArtsBridgeGA.
Presented as the Shuler Hensley Awards and known as “The Shuler Awards," the education program is named for Shuler Hensley star of the stage and screen who typically emcees an annual ceremony in the tradition of the Tony Awards at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.
ArtsBridge engaged with 75 Georgia high schools chosen to compete through an online enrollment process that took place in August. Of the original 75 schools, 67 were able to remain in competition before individual school districts announced closures due to the coronavirus.
The Shuler Award candidate productions were evaluated by a group of 60 volunteers who are Georgia-based arts professionals. The accounting firm Bennett Thrasher is tabulating the results from adjudication forms completed and submitted through March 12.
For more information, visit http://artsbridgega.org/programs/shuler-awards.
