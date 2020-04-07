In a special online presentation, ArtsBridge Foundation announced on April 7 the nominees for the 12th Annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards, with winners to be unveiled in a follow-up online event to be scheduled and announced in May.
A video of the announcement, as well as the future winner announcements is available at www.GPB.org/Shuler-2020.
Presented as the Shuler Hensley Awards, also known as the “Shuler Awards” and named for the Atlanta-born star of the stage and screen, recipients are recognized as the best of the state’s high school musical theatre students and schools.
Among the nominees were Michael Huebner of Kennesaw Mountain High School for "Pippin" in the Orchestra category and Ursula Cole of Walton High School for "Matilda" in the Choreography category. Walton's performance of "Matilda" was was nominated in the Ensemble category.
For more information, visit ArtsBridgeGA.org/2020-shuler-award-nominations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.