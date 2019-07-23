In anticipation of the new school year, ArtsBridge Foundation announced its 2019-2020 lineup of arts education programming available to K-12 students, teachers and parents through field trips, family programs, master classes and professional development options.
Created 12 years ago as the nonprofit education division of the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, which is the venue for all programming, ArtsBridge Foundation engages nearly 35,000 students annually with subjects spanning music, math, dance, science, live theater, literature, social studies and poetry.
Performances include regional and internationally renowned tour companies, singers, dancers, artists and actors, each engaging youth with age-appropriate content.
The complete 2019-2020 ArtsBridge Foundation lineup is:
Field trips
- The Science of Magic, Oct. 23 at 10:15 a.m. and noon, is for first grade to sixth grade. Cost $10.
- Peter Rabbit Tales, Oct. 24 at 10:15 a.m. and noon, is for pre-K to fourth grade. Cost $10.
- La Cenerentola, The Atlanta Opera, Nov. 1 at 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., is for grades nine through 12. Free.
- Mathemagic!, Nov. 21 at 10:15 a.m. and noon, is for kindergarten through eighth grade. Cost $10.
- Innovation Nation LIVE!, Dec. 9 at 10:15 a.m. and noon, is for grades sixth through eighth. Cost $10.
- Swan Princess, Atlanta Ballet 2, Feb. 13 at 11 a.m., is for kindergarten through sixth grade. Cost $10.
- ArtsKSU Revue (formerly Synergy), Kennesaw State University College of the Arts, March 18 at 11 a.m., is for grades sixth through 12. Cost $1.
Family programs
- Sesame Street LIVE!, Nov. 15 at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.
- The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical, Nov. 23 at noon and 5 p.m.
Master classes/professional development options
- Performing & Visual Arts College Fair, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., is for grades nine through 12. Free.
- Wicked Master Class, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. to noon, is for grades nine through 12. Cost $35.
- The Band’s Visit Master Class, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. to noon, is for grades nine through 12. Cost $35.
- Hello, Dolly! Master Class, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. to noon, is for grades nine through 12. Cost $35.
- Music Theatre Intensive, June 16-18 at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., is for grades nine through 12. Cost $300.
- Director’s Boot Camp, June 16-18 at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., is for teachers. Cost $150.
- Anastasia Master Class, Aug. 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. to noon, is for grades nine through 12. Cost $35.
For more inforamtion and registration details, visit ArtsBridgeGA.org/events or call 770-916-2805.
