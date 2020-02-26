Glover Park Brewery, 65 Atlanta Street in Marietta, will have the Arts + Craft Beer Market on Sunday from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The event will feature 30 local artists in the brewery's upstairs event space.
For more information, visit gloverparkbrewery.com.
