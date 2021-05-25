Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society will host artist and author Ronald R. Huffman for a book signing and lecture at the William Root House, 80 N. Marietta Parkway NW in Marietta, on June 10 at 4 p.m.
Huffman's new book, "A Scenic Georgia Sketchbook," features more than 80 historic buildings and roadside landmarks across Georgia. From obscure treasures like a Cobb County covered bridge to the instantly recognizable Forsyth Park in Savannah, Huffman puts pencil to pad to safeguard moments of state history. Each piece is accompanied by anecdotes and related backstories that preserve the context of these icons before progress irrevocably alters the landscape.
Books will be available for purchase in the Root House Gift Shop. Refreshments will be served. Tickets are $15 per person and should be purchased in advance online. Space is limited.
For more information, visit cobblandmarks.com/events.
