The Artisan Resource Center, 585 Cobb Parkway South in Marietta, will have a free artists' open studio event from Nov. 22-24.
Participants can check out unusual functional, visual, film and performance arts in Cobb County during this annual event. There will be 25 artists and craftsmen opening their doors for participants to take a peek into the operation of professional art studios.
The opening reception on Nov. 22 will include aerialist silk performances by The Artists' Asylum, one of the newest additions to the Artisan Resource Center.
For more information, visit www.artisanresourcecenter.net.
