Art in the Park returns to Marietta Square this Labor Day weekend.
The event, Sept. 4-6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, features over 150 fine art booths, children’s activities, live music and food from local restaurants.
This year, the festival will feature artists from 17 states with offerings in watercolor, acrylic, oil, pastel, woodworking, glass, photography, textiles and jewelry in fine metals and precious stones. At the Artist Market, visitors can purchase art and learn about it in person with the artists. Some will offer demonstrations during the festival for a behind-the-scenes look at how to make certain pieces.
The children’s Chalk Spot, sponsored by The Marietta Local, is a street art display benefitting the Marietta High School Visual Arts Department and offers participants the opportunity to create their own designs on their own sidewalk spaces. This chalk art will be displayed throughout the festival, and participation is just $10 per person. The registration fee, advance or onsite, includes a box of chalk and coupons from local businesses, while supplies last.
The festival also includes the Children’s Art Alley, a free, interactive “make and take” area located on Atlanta Street on the south side of the park.
The gazebo offers Art in the Park visitors a place to take a break and enjoy a to-go bite from the surrounding restaurants. The Music Café is sponsored by the North Georgia State Fair.
Festival admission is free. $10 for Chalk Spot registration. Pre-registration is not required. Supplies are limited.
Free on-street parking is available around the Square. Additional parking is available in the decks located at Waddell and Lawrence streets.
For more information, visit http://www.artparkmarietta.com/ or call 404-966-8497.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.