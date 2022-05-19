The 36th-annual Art in the Park takes place on Marietta Square during all three days of Labor Day weekend.
The only fine art festival in Cobb County, this outdoor, family-friendly event regularly welcomes more than 45,000 attendees. A portion of the proceeds from Art in the Park benefits the Marietta Business Association, serving as its largest fundraiser.
The Artist Market welcomes over 150 fine artists working in mediums including watercolor, acrylic, oil, pastel, pottery, woodworking, glass, photography, textiles and jewelry in fine metals and precious stones. All art is hand crafted and artists are invited by an independent jury of art professionals. At the artist booths, not only can visitors browse and purchase art, they also have the chance to talk with the artists, some of whom offer demonstrations during the festival for a real behind-the-scenes experience.
Chalk Spot is an interactive street art display for children that benefits the Marietta High School Visual Arts Club. This feature gives kids the chance to design a one-of-a-kind masterpiece in a three-foot-square space on the closed street. Chalk Spot takes place on Sept. 3 only but the art will remain on display throughout the weekend. All participants get a box of sidewalk chalk. Supplies will be limited and spots are available on a first come, first served basis.
Art in the Park includes the Children’s Art Alley, a free, interactive “make and take” area located on Atlanta Street on the south side of the park.
Local restaurants along the Square will provide indoor and outdoor seating for dining. Beer, wine, soft drinks and water will also be sold throughout the festival.
The gazebo will have local singer/songwriters throughout the weekend. All live music performances are free. Bench seating is available or attendees can bring a blanket or chairs to relax.
In addition to the fine art and festivities within the Art in the Park grounds, visitors can enjoy more of what downtown Marietta has to offer, like the surrounding shops and boutiques, museums, galleries, the two-mile immersive Downtown Marietta Mural Program presented by the Mariette Arts Council and even a historic walking tour.
The festival is Sept. 3-5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at Glover Park, 50 N. Park Square on Marietta Square.
The Marietta City Hall Parking Deck, 205 Lawrence Street, has free weekend parking. Free on-street parking is also available around Marietta Square. Additional pay parking is available in the decks located at Waddell and Lawrence streets.
Admission to the festival is free. Chalk Spot registration is $10. Pre-registration is not required and supplies are limited.
For more information, visit http://www.artparkmarietta.com/.
